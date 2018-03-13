Drilon, ConCom seek end to political dynasties

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Monday sought the immediate passage of the anti-political dynasty law as he vowed anew to include a provision in the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) prohibiting political dynasties in the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR).

The Consultative Committee (ConCom) that is reviewing the Constitution also voted on Monday to put an end to political dynasties.

The BBL aims to abolish the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) to be replaced by BAR. Drilon noted that poor provinces in the ARMM are ruled by dynasties.

Citing a study conducted by Dean Ronald Mendoza of the Ateneo School of Government, Drilon said three provinces in the ARMM — Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Sulu — are among the poorest in Mindanao.

Drilon said the study “clearly shows the relation between poverty and political dynasty.”

Based on the study, 81 percent of governors, 78 percent of congressmen, 69 percent of mayors and 57 percent of vice mayors come from political clans.

Drilon said judging from the responses of resource persons during the public hearings on Charter Change, Filipinos want Congress to pass the anti-political dynasty law before amending the Constitution.

“There is a growing appeal for Congress to pass the enabling law that will ban or regulate political dynasty in the country, as stated under the 1987 Constitution before amending the Constitution to shift to a federal form of government,” he said.

“Ultimately, any proposal to amend or revise the Constitution will be submitted to the people for ratification,” said Drilon, one of the principal authors of an anti-dynasty bill in the Senate.

“Hence, it behooves the proponents and supporters of Charter Change and federalism to listen to the demands of the people,” he said.

Legal luminaries have also called for the passage of an anti-political dynasty law, including former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, who heads the consultative body tasked by President Rodrigo Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution.

The Consultative Committee (ConCom) voted on Monday to put an end to the practice of so-called “political dynasties” of passing on their positions to relatives one after another.

Members of the ConCom voted 17 to 1 to prohibit any succession by a relative up to the second-degree of relations by blood (consanguinity) or by marriage (affinity) in any elective position in all levels of government from national, regional, provincial, city, municipality and barangay.

“This means that an elected official who is ending his term may not be succeeded by his spouse, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters and their spouses, his parents and grandparents, his spouse’s parents and grandparents, and his spouse’s brothers and sisters and their spouses,” ConCom said in a statement.