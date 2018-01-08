Drilon decries plot to weaken Senate

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Sunday decried attacks against the chamber, saying it is part of efforts to weaken the institution and pave the way for a unilateral system of legislature.

“I am very alarmed and concerned about this continued attack on the Senate. It appears to be part of deliberate and sustained efforts to weaken and embarrass the Senate as an institution,” Drilon said in an interview with DzBB.

He was referring to the criticisms recently hurled by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, who castigated the Senate for its failure to act on measures that have already been passed by the lower house like the death penalty bill.

Alvarez called the Senate “mabagal na kapulungan” (slow chamber), unlike the House of Representatives which he said is “working very hard.”

Alvarez’s statement did not offend Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, but it raised the hackles of Drilon.

“For me, these attacks are meant to demean the Senate in order to lay the groundwork for the abolition of the senate and pave the way for a unilateral congress,” he said.

The minority leader said he was saddened by the attacks because it comes from a co-equal branch, adding it could weaken the Senate, one of the pillars of democracy.

Drilon called on Pimentel to defend the Senate and rise above partisan political interest.

“He should defend the Senate regardless of his political affiliation. Otherwise, the Senate will becomes irrelevant as an institution of democracy in our system of governance,” he said.

But Alvarez said he already defended the chamber by responding to Alvarez’s statement.

Pimentel said the performance of the Senate should not be measured in terms of number of laws passed but rather on the quality of legislations that were passed.

“Let us not judge lawmaking in terms of number of laws passed but in terms of the laws we pass [to]improve the quality of life on Earth in general and the quality of life of Filipinos in particular,” he said.

He added that it is natural for the lower chamber to pass more measures because House members also file “local bills” including those renaming schools, roads and increasing hospital beds.

“We must all change our mindset – from quantity to quality,” Pimentel said

He also criticized Drilon for pushing him to have a word war with Alvarez.

“He belongs to LP (Liberal Party) while the speaker and I belong to PDP (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino). Hence why should I do that?” he said.

Pimentel maintained that he and the speaker are good friends and that they were just teasing each other when they made the exchanges.