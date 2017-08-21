Drilon joins Catholic Church in calling for end to ‘waste of life’

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin Drilon joined the call of the Catholic Church to “put an end to the waste of life” in relation to the government’s war on drugs.

“I join the church in calling for a reorientation of the fight against drugs. Success should not be based on the number of deaths but on the number of lives redeemed,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“I cannot support a war on drugs where the sole benchmark is the number of deaths that we see every night,” Drilon said.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said on Sunday that for the public to understand the drug problem better, “we need not only cite statistics but also human stories.”

“Let their stories be told. Let their human faces be revealed. The illegal drug problem should not be reduced to a political or criminal issue. It is a humanitarian concern that affects all of us,” Tagle said in a pastoral letter read out at Mass services nationwide. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO