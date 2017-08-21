Drilon: ‘If Ninoy were alive today’

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has appealed to the public and the government not to dishonor the sacrifice of the late Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. by “trivializing” human life.

Drilon expressed outrage on the spate of killings of suspected drug dealers and users during a sweep in Bulacan and Metro Manila, which has reached over 70 since August 15.

“If Ninoy were alive today, he would have been the first to speak against the bloodbath in the name of war on drugs,” Drilon said.

“If Ninoy were alive today, he would have condemned the death of a teenager, a son, a child, a mother, and a father. Ninoy valued life as much as he valued freedom,” he said.

Drilon added, “If he were alive today, Ninoy would have been in the forefront of the fight against police impunity and the government’s acquiescence.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO