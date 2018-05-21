Drilon: Senate minority intact under Sotto

THE minority bloc in the Senate will remain intact even with the expected leadership change in the chamber, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said on Sunday.

Drilon, a member of the erstwhile ruling Liberal Party (LP), noted that the minority bloc only had six members, including detained Sen. Leila de Lima, and nobody from his group had informed him so far about his or her intention to join the majority.

“My party-mates have not mentioned anything to me about transferring [to the majority bloc]and it is impossible to us to spilt up,” Drilon said in an interview over radio station dzBB.

The minority leader was reacting to the earlier claim of Sen. Panfilo Lacson that a member of the minority was considering joining the majority bloc once Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd assumes the Senate presidency.

“From what I’ve heard there is one (senator) who will switch sides. But of course, we need to discuss if we will allow it or not because we want to maintain the solidarity of the original majority bloc as much as possible,” Lacson earlier said.

Apart from Drilon and de Lima, other members of the Senate minority are Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th and Francis Pangilinan of the LP; Risa Hontiveros of Akbayan; and Antonio Trillanes 4th of Magdalo.

Drilon said it was unlikely for Trillanes and Hontiveros to join the majority.

“In my view they (Trillanes and Hontiveros) they will not leave the minority group. On my part I don’t know if that is true, but I do not believe that someone will transfer [to the majority],” the Senate minority leader said.

No issue

Sotto is expected to replace Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd as the chamber’s leader today (Monday), after 15 senators signed a resolution calling for a revamp in the Senate leadership.

Pimentel, in a text message to reporters on Sunday, reiterated that he had no problem with the leadership change and that he would relinquish his post to Sotto.

“No issue at all with me. Change will happen with my happy blessings. Change is coming soon,” said Pimentel.

The Senate majority will hold a caucus today to discuss the leadership reorganization in the chamber.

Pimentel said he would have no hard feelings, adding that he had always been open to change.

“Of course none, that is life. You have to be open to changes all the time,” he added.

Asked if he was open to a committee assignment, Pimentel said he was ready to accept whatever the new Senate president would assign to him, adding that he missed committee work during the past one year and nine months as Senate president.

“I am a flexible person. Whatever the majority gives me or the new Senate president assigns to me I will gladly accept,” he added.