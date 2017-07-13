Drilon urges Congress to prioritize passage of National ID system bill

SENATE Minority Leader Franklin Drilon urged Congress to prioritize the passage of a proposed bill establishing a national ID (identification) system.

He made the appeal following news reports that some local officials in Central Luzon want to issue IDs to Muslims only in their provinces supposedly to identify terrorists. Malacañang rejected the proposal, and instead called for the adoption of a national ID system.

“I call on the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to speed up work on the proposed national ID system,” Drilon said.

He authored Senate Bill No. 15 entitled “An Act Establishing the Philippine Identification System,” which ensures efficient delivery of social services and prevents fraudulent transactions.

Drilon noted that the leaders of both the Senate and the House of Representatives have identified SB 15 as a priority measure of the 17th Congress.

“Such a law is necessary for efficient and fast delivery of public services in the country,” the senator said.

He said that the bill was meant to make swift and accurate the identification of individuals seeking basic services from the government.

