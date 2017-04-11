Drink Up to Prevent Heat Stroke

The warmer weather calls for ways to stay cool. This will help you prevent heat stroke. The Department of Health says that heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness when the body overheats and cannot cool down.

When this happens, the body cannot absorb the excessive heat by sweating because of dehydration and/or a humid environment.

Infants, the elderly, athletes and those who are under the sun and exposed to humid conditions for a prolonged period of time are at the highest risk of suffering from heat stroke. Too much direct exposure to the sun,

combined with dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion, which can start with the following symptoms:

• Skin blushing / Flushing

• Faintness

• Dizziness

• Weakness

• Headache

• Very high fever of 41°C

• Rapid heartbeat

• Convulsion

• Unconsciousness

First aid should be given to those who exhibit these symptoms. To treat heat stroke, move the person to a shady spot or indoors and have him or her lie down with legs elevated. Loosen clothing and apply cool water to the skin. Fan the person and, if ice is available, apply ice packs to the armpits, wrists, ankles & groin. If the person is conscious and able to drink liquids, have him/her sip cool water.

To prevent heat stroke, one should limit the amount of time spent outdoors, particularly when the summer heat is at its peak. Avoid drinking beverages that can contribute to dehydration; such as sodas, coffee, and tea as the caffeine content in these drinks have a mild diuretic effect. To counteract the effects of the summer heat, the DOH recommends drinking more water. Fruit or vegetable-based juices made with less sugar and are packed with nutrients and fiber can also help you stay healthy and give that glow of health on your skin.

Summer is a good time to stay on top of your health. Healthway Medical supports the DOH campaign against heatstroke through its efforts in educating the public about ways to prevent the condition. The Healthway Medical professionals are also available for consultations on how to stay healthy and prevent heat exhaustion this summer.

To find out more about Healthway Medical, call the Customer Care Hotline (02) 751 4929 or visit the Healthway Medical website at www.healthway.com.ph

About Healthway Medical

As the most trusted and preferred network of mall-based clinics in the Philippines, Healthway Medical has revolutionized the way healthcare is being provided to its patients for nearly two decades. The company offers unparalleled customer-centric experience on top of optimum primary and multidisciplinary care from its reputable and experienced doctors, allowing its seven clinics at the Alabang Town Center, Shangri-La Plaza, Market! Market!, Festival Mall, 8 Adriatico Manila, SM The Block and Greenbelt 5 to earn a remarkable standing in the country in terms of preventive healthcare.