DRINK TO THE PAST

Destileria Museum

Destileria Limtuaco & Co. Inc., a proud institution whose history reaches back 165 years and six generations, celebrates its heritage through its Destileria Museum, located in Intramuros. From building for itself a successful empire, Destileria Limtauco & Co. now aims to seriously and more accurately preserve and convey its company history, as well as pay tribute to its generational leaders through their life’s work, challenges and achievements.

Visit the Destileria Museum at 481 San Juan de Letran, Intramuros, Manila. For more information, log on to www.limtuaco.com and for online purchases, log on to www.liquorexpress.ph.