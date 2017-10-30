Drive of discovery

There’s this place in Batangas called Balete. It officially became a town in 1969.

It used to be one of the original sites of Lipa. But catastrophic eruptions of Taal Volcano during the 1700s forced the people of Lipa to relocate to its location at present. This left Balete, a place where there was abundance of balete trees, to be downgraded to a barrio of Lipa.

As a barrio constantly hit by the wrath of an angry volcano, only few people wanted to go to Balete, and nothing much had been heard about it. The narrow road that descended from Lipa going to the lake to Balete and making a loop back to Lipa via Mataasnakahoy was challenging even to seasoned travelers.

In 1969, residents of Balete fought hard to be separated from Lipa. Finally, on June 21, 1969, the Philippine Congress issued Republic Act 5659 creating the municipality of Balete with 13 barangay (villages) comprising it, namely, Alangilan, Calawit, Looc, San Sebastian, Solis, Makina, Sala, Sampalocan, Magapi, Malabanan, Paligawan, Palsara and Poblacion.

After Taal Volcano’s major eruption between 1965 and 1969 that took place around Mount Tabaro on the northwestern side of the island, people became curious as to how the new crater would differ from the crater lake caused by the 1911 eruption. As soon as it became safe to visit the island, tourists came in droves in Balete to charter boats to go to the volcano island to see the new Tabaro crater.

So, for several decades, Balete became one of the popular jump-off points to go to the island. People would brave the sandy trail leading to the crater of Tabaro, then cross the sea of tall cogon grasses to reach the crater lake.

But the opening of the trail a couple of years ago from Calawit point on the western side made it easier to see the crater lake. A boat could be rented in Talisay and a horse could take the visitor to the rim of the volcano.

The faded sign “Gateway to Taal Volcano” on its welcome arch became silent witness to death of the boat rental business in Balete.

How to get there

From Manila, drive south via South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and continue driving via Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR). The town of Belete can be accessed via three exits of STAR. From the Malvar exit at Km 70, continue the drive to the right thru San Isidro Barangay Road, and then enter Balete via Sala. At the end of Sala is a narrow road that twists and turns to reach Balete’s Poblacion.

The access road at Km 78 from Balete exit is the main entry to reach Poblacion. Turn right, and in less than 20 minutes, the main town center can be reached. From the Lipa exit at Km 82, turn left to National Road, and then turn right to Mataasnakahoy. The lakeside road connects to Poblacion.

What to see, what to do

Boat tours from Balete may have slowed down but the town is now slowly attracting visitors with its new attractions. Taking a weekend drive there allows visitors to rediscover Balete’s rural charm.

To those who wish to take an unhurried tour of Taal Volcano and the lake, boats can still be rented from Balete. There’s a visitor center inside the Poblacion Park where a tour to the volcano and the lake can be arranged. Guides can also be hired there for those wishing to do the challenging trek to new and old craters. The boats can also be requested to visit the two less known islets of Taal Lake, namely, Napayung and Bubuin.

While in Poblacion, spend a little time at the local market where fishes from Taal Lake like tawilis, maliputo, tilapia and bangus can be bought fresh. Or why not catch them yourself? At back of the market is a small pier where the locals bring out their fishing rods to fish. Also check out the new municipal hall, the Poblacion Park and the church of Nuestra Senora dela Paz Buenviaje. At the junction where the three access roads meet is a giant Balete tree, standing proudly to welcome visitors.

But the three attractions that are now bringing tourists back to Balete are the Marian Orchard, Cintai-Coritos Garden and Nayomi Sanctuary Resort. Marian Orchard is a pilgrimage site located in Barangay Malabanan set amid sprawling land reminiscent of European gardens. Cintai-Coritos Garden is a Balinese-inspired resort for those seeking a quite weekend in a blissful environment. Nayomi Sanctuary Resort is a four-villa pocket resort that offers a relaxing view of the lake. These three places allow guests to escape the humdrum of urban living.

The town of Balete is becoming the honey-bee capital of the Philippines. Along Leviste Highway are several stores selling bottled honey and related products. Visit the Queen’s Honey Bee Farm located right after the welcome arch. Its friendly owners are always happy to take visitors on a tour of their honey bee farm located at the back of their store.

Where to stay, what to eat

Cintai-Coritos and Nayomi Resort offer comfortable family lodgings in villa setting. For reasonably-priced family-type rooms by the lake, there’s ESL Farm and Resort located in Barangay Palsara.

For affordable dining, there are several eateries located in Poblacion selling quick turo-turo meals. These are favorite hangouts of weekend bikers who come to Balete regularly. But for those looking for dining in a Balinese setting, there’s the weekend lunch buffet at Corito’s for P550 per head. The offerings are not Balinese though but Filipino. While there, explore the beautiful garden of Coritos and further discover the many hidden secrets of Balete.