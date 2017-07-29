‘Drive to Change Lives’ set in Tagaytay

The ‘Drive to Change Lives’ charity event will unfold on August 11 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club in Talisay, Batangas.

The Mariano Marcos Memorial High School in Manila, which has more than 3,300 indigent students, will be the beneficiaries of the one-day event The tournament formally starts at 6:30 a.m. and tees off at 8 a.m.

The charity event is sanctioned by the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC), an international golf competition being held in more than 45 countries.



Players can choose in any of the two formats: a System 36 or stroke play for those who want to qualify for WAGC events.

The WAGC tournament format is a stroke play competition wherein net winners will be determined by subtracting the player’s official handicap from a player’s gross score.

For those playing in the System 36 format, a mulligan fee of P300 will be imposed.

It is the first time for WAGC to conduct a total of eight tournaments in the country. Winners of each leg will have a guaranteed spot in the national finals slated on October 12 and 13 at the Riviera Golf and Country Club.

Admission fee is P2,500 and will be collected for club members while non-members and WAGC golfers will have to pay P3,500 and P4,000, respectively.

The fee includes the use of golf cart, green fee, lunch, giveaways and a raffle entry.

The charitable tournament is organized by the JCI Manila in cooperation with Project Linaw EDM Program.

The funds generated would be utilized to upgrade the school’s current facilities with better educational tools like laptops, speakers, and televisions. For details contact 09171321228 or 09176292904.