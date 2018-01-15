Drive vs illegal gambling gaining ground – Balutan

THE fight against illegal numbers game and all forms of illegal gambling is gaining ground, state-owned gaming agency Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Monday.

“We started this in 2016 when we were appointed by our President [Rodrigo Duterte]. We have expanded the Small Town Lottery (STL) nationwide to fight illegal gambling,” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said in a news briefing in Mandaluyong City.

“We are now gaining ground because through market forces, many illegal gambling operators have now migrated to legal numbers game. There are no bettors now who patronize illegal numbers games such as jueteng and other forms of illegal gambling because the law enforcement units will arrest them. We have further intensified our campaign against illegal gambling so that we can generate more funds for the government,” Balutan added.

He said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will arrest gambling syndicates who are operating in the guise of STL, including STL collectors who moonlight as illegal bookies.

In 2016, the PCSO and PNP entered into a memorandum of agreement stating the latter’s responsibilities in helping the agency crack down on syndicates who operate jueteng, swertres, masiao, and other illegal numbers game in the country, and protect STL.

The PCSO official said the government-sponsored STL, the only legal numbers game in the country, has been expanded from the 20 Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) to 83 ACCs authorized by the agency to operate STL.

Balutan said Duterte has ordered all law enforcement agencies to help in the war on illegal gambling.

“So we are now on this fight,” he said.

“We have closed down thousands of illegal gambling operations, including the arrest of hundreds of illegal gambling syndicates and collectors,” Balutan said.

Balutan urged local government units anew to support STL, saying the support of mayors and governors is crucial in the campaign against illegal gambling.

He said the appointment of his classmate, Eduardo Año, as officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government would boost the fight against illegal gambling.

“Under the charter, the DILG [Department of Interior and Local Government] has the mandate to manage and control also the local government units, our good governance. And part of the good governance is that our local government officials should not be involved in illegal gambling,” he explained. “He [Año] told me that we will coordinate with each other to stop illegal gambling, and to identify those who are involved in this illicit activity. The DILG secretary has the power to suspend them or remove from office if they were found involved in the illegal gambling.”