DRIVEN BY DIESEL

Volvo XC90

Rev up his engine with Volvo Philippines’ newest release of the XC90 D4. This new variant is a welcome addition to the award-winning XC90 line and will give Volvo enthusiasts an option if they prefer a diesel-powered SUV. Designed for a demanding audience, the Volvo XC90 delivers ingenious design and intelligent technology in one luxurious package, providing utmost comfort and calm on the road.

For more information about Volvo, you may contact Albert Paolo Ella at +63 922 859 3239 or paolo.ella@volvophils.com.