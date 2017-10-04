Driver slain, 3 wounded in Laguna attack

LAGUNA: An official of Biñan City Hall and two of his companions were wounded while their driver died when unidentified suspects ambushed them at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Biñan City Chief of Police, Supt. Reydante Ariza, identified the victims as Edward Reyes, city council secretary; Antonio Balandres and Celestino Vergara who were wounded and brought to a hospital.

Their driver Salvador Reyes died on the spot.

Ariza said the group had just left Biñan City Hall on board a Toyota Land Cruiser when the four suspects, riding in two motorcycles, fired upon them as they were cruising along Jubilation Road in Barangay Zapote.

Police have yet to identify the suspects and the motive for the ambush.