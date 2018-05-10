Dear PAO,

My father is a taxi driver. Last month, while he was traveling along a two-lane road, he tried to overtake a vehicle.

However, the driver of the vehicle that was about to be overtaken, suddenly increased and matched the speed of my father’s vehicle. As a result, my father was not able to overtake and almost hit the approaching vehicle from the opposing lane, which endangered his passengers. I just want to know if there is any traffic rule that was violated by the driver of the vehicle that was about to be overtaken.

Thank you, and God bless.

Nica

Dear Nica,

Please be informed that Section 40 of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 4136, otherwise known as the “Land Transportation and Traffic Code”, as amended, expressly provides:

“Section 40. Driver to give way to overtaking vehicle. – The driver of a vehicle about to be overtaken and passed by another vehicle approaching from the rear shall give way to the overtaking vehicle on suitable and audible signal being given by the driver of the overtaking vehicle, and shall not increase the speed of his vehicle until completely passed by the overtaking vehicle.”

Clearly, the driver of the vehicle that was about to be overtaken should have given way to the overtaking vehicle pursuant to the abovementioned provision. The act of increasing his speed to match the speed of the overtaking vehicle that was being driven by your father was in blatant violation of the aforementioned provision of the law.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.