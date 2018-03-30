Drone ban near airports sought

A law prohibiting the flying of drones over groups of people and near airports to ensure public safety is needed, according to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd.

He recently filed Senate Bill (SB) 1723 regulating the use of drones by private persons whether used for hobby or commercial purposes.

The prohibitions, however, are subject to exceptions to be made by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Pimentel said the use of drones by the government is not covered by the proposed measure.

“Over the last two decades, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones has proliferated in various sectors of society,” he noted.

Drones, Pimentel said, are used for amateur photography and to increase crop production and conduct surveillance for military and law enforcement agencies.

“With the ubiquity comes the need for regulation,” the Senate chief added.

“The same drones that are used for recreational and commercial purposes may be used to violate rights, exploited by terrorists or pose a hazard to aircraft,” he said.

Under SB 1723, private owners must register their drones.

Failure to do so would result in the confiscation of the drones.

“Operating a drone for commercial purposes without a permit shall result in the confiscation of the drone and a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P100,000,” Pimentel said.

SB 1723 authorizes the CAAP to prohibit the use of drones, whether hobbyist or commercial or both, in any part of the Philippines, whether permanently or for a designated period of time, subject to notice that must be published in at least two newspapers of national circulation.