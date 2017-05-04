Drone cameras useful in firefighting – DILG

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will put out fires with the help of camera drones, according to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

These devices will monitor fires in narrow alleys and streets and high-rise buildings.

Acting Interior Secretary Catalino Cuy said that camera drones “proved to be very useful” for the BFP in Muntinlupa City. Firefighters monitored the blaze through an aerial view enabling them to assess the gravity of the situation.

“I hope that other local fire stations [in Metro Manila]would follow [Muntinlupa’s] lead and find ways on how

they can be more effective in their fire suppression activities,” Cuy said.

BFP Muntinlupa Fire Marshal Gilbert Dolot said that they have been using camera drones “for quite some time now.”

“Usually, we survey the fire scene on top of high rise buildings near the area. But with drone cameras, we can assess if the fire will spread and determine the direction of the fire. In that way, we will know where to park the responding fire trucks for a shorter hose laying,” Dolot explained.

He said their drone device is being operated by two fire officers — Irving Banda and Jimmy Padernilla. Fire officers view a blaze on the ground through an iPhone.