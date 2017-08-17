Drone maker DJI develops option to secure privacy

CIVILIAN drones and aerial imaging technology provider DJI said it is developing a local data mode to ensure that sensitive data of its customers in government sectors and private enterprises are protected.

“We are creating local data mode to address the needs of our enterprise customers, including public and private organizations that are using DJI technology to perform sensitive operations around the world,” Brendan Schulman, DJI vice president of Policy and Legal Affairs, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said when a user enables local data mode, DJI applications will stop sending or receiving any data over the internet, giving customers enhanced assurance about privacy of data generated during their flights.

The disabling of the apps also means it will not update maps or geofencing information, and will not give notifications on newly-issued flight restrictions or software updates, but DJI stressed that the service will provide an enhanced level of data assurance for sensitive flights, such as those involving critical infrastructure, commercial trade secrets, governmental functions or other similar operations.

“Local data mode will allow customers to get the most out of their DJI flight control apps while providing added assurance that critical data is not inadvertently transmitted over the internet,” Schulman said.

Aside from this, DJI said it does not have access to user flight logs, photos or videos unless the user chooses to share those by syncing flight logs with DJI servers.

In June, DJI launched in the Philippine market its mini drone camera Spark, which can be controlled with hand gestures.