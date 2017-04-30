Sunday, April 30, 2017
    Drone strike kills 5 Qaeda suspects in Yemen

    ADEN: Five suspected members of Yemen’s Al-Qaeda branch were killed Sunday in what local authorities said was a US drone strike east of the capital Sanaa. The early morning strike targeted a car in central Marib province that had been transporting arms from Yakla in Baida province, a military official told AFP on condition of anonymity. The official said the car belonged to a known local leader of Yemen’s Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which the United States views as the radical group’s most dangerous branch. Sunday’s strike comes 24 hours after a similar raid killed three suspected AQAP operatives in southern Shabwa province, which has been a central target of the US military. Yakla was the target of the controversial January 29 air raid ordered by US President Donald Trump, his first since taking office.

