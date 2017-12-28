Drop in chikungunya cases in PH reported

The Department of Health (DoH)-Epidemiology Bureau recorded a reduction of more than half of chikungunya cases nationwide from January 1 to November 4, 2017.

In a report, the DoH said 2,025 cases have been recorded in the country, or a 64.9 percent decrease from the same period last year with 5,771 cases.

Majority of the cases came from Central Luzon (34.5 percent), Calabarzon (22.2 percent), Bicol Region (12.1 percent), Mimaropa (10.6 percent) and Eastern Visayas (7.2 percent).

Calabarzon is composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Mindoro (Oriental and Occidental), Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

Provinces most affected are Aurora (29.28 percent), Masbate (11.65 percent), Batangas (7.60 percent), Romblon (7.41 percent) and Leyte (7.21 percent).

Cases range from the ages of 1 to 95, with most cases being women (61.1 percent).

Most cases came from the 25-29 age group.

Four deaths were recorded.

Chikungunya or chikingunya fever is a disease that resembles dengue, which occurs especially in parts of Africa, India and southeastern Asia, and is caused by a virus of the genus Alphavirus transmitted by mosquitoes.