Drug courier busted with P6-M shabu

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office 4A (PDEA RO4A) recently arrested a drug courier, believed to be a supplier of illegal drugs to syndicates operating inside the National Bilibid Prisons, the national penitentiary in Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila). Gladys Ortega, 43, of West Rembo, Makati City (Metro Manila) was nabbed at McKinley Parkway, Taguig City (Metro Manila) on Saturday after selling one kilo of shabu estimated at P6,000,000 to a posseur-buyer, PDEA RO4 Director Archie Grande said.