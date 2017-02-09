Drug dealer, Nigerian busted for shabu, marijuana IN LA UNION

SAN JUAN, La Union: A Nigerian student and two others, one on the police’s target list, were arrested with shabu and marijuana during a raid in Barangay Ili Norte here. Nabbed were Daniel Ukah, a Nigerian and college student in San Fernando City; Melvin Olea and Jo Marlon Abad, who has been under surveillance for illegal drug trade. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional director Jeoffrey Tacio said Ukah was arrested on Tuesday for marijuana possession and Olea for shabu. Abad allegedly supplies the illegal drugs. Ukah admitted that he owned the marijuana, saying “I just do it just a medicine to my health. Just boil it put some milk then take it.” Olea, however, denied ownership of the shabu found under his bed. Charges of illegal possession of marijuana and violation of the anti-drugs law were filed against them.