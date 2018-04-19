Drug dealer, robbery-holdup gang leader falls in buy busy operations in Paranaque

THE Southern Police District (SPD) arrested a notorious drug dealer and leader of a robbery-holdup gang in the city during buy bust operations early Thursday morning.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson, SPD spokersperson, said Suwaub Mamalangkay, 35, was arrested during an operation by personnel of the SPD-District Drug enforcement Unit in Barangay (village) Maharlika.

Tecson said that arresting police were able to recover an estimated 2 kilos of shabu, a grenade and a .45 caliber pistol from the suspect.

She added that Mamalangkay, who was posing as a barangay tanod in Central Bicutan, was in fact the leader of the Mamalangkay robbery-holdup group.

The suspects were involved in a number of robbery-holdups, carnapping, illegal drug, and gun for hire.

“Among the crime incidents he was reportedly involved in include the alleged killing of his own wife and the robbery of a carinderia in Paranaque in November 2017, among others,” Tecson said.

He was arrested in 2015 based on a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder but was eventually released by the court. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ