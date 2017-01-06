Drug dealer slain in Binangonan

A suspected drug pusher, identified only as alias “Tangol de Leon,” was killed in a buy-bust in Binangonan, Rizal early on Friday morning after he engaged the police in a gunfight in Barangay San Carlos. Sensing that he was dealing with a policeman, the suspect allegedly drew his gun and shot at the operative who retaliated, which caused the suspect’s immediate death. Recovered from the suspect were a revolver loaded with three live bullets and two fired cartridge cases, five sachets of shabu and P500 marked money.

NEIL A. ALCOBER