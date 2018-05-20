DRUG DEALER SLAIN IN CAVITE BUY-BUST

A BUY-BUST that turned into an armed confrontation resulted in the death of suspect Julius Jepson in Barangay San Nicolas 3, Bacoor City, Cavite, on Saturday morning. A report said Police Officer 2 Argean Formilleza acted as poseur-buyer and along with his asset bought shabu from Jepson. But Jepson sensed he was dealing with a policeman so he ran inside his house to get his firearms and fired at Formilleza but missed. The suspect tried to fire again, triggering a firefight that resulted in his death. Authorities seized from the suspect’s house seven heat-sealed sachets of shabu, an improvised explosive device, a homemade shotgun with nine bullets and a jungle bolo.