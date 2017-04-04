Drug dealer slain in Parañaque shootout

A suspected drug dealer was killed in a shoot-out with policemen on Tuesday in Paranaque City. Senior Supt. Jemar Mondequillo, City police chief, said the identity of the victim who sustained several gunshot wounds was not immediately known.

The victim and his back rider were riding a motorcycle without helmet and were flagged down at a police checkpoint along Sunrise Drive in Barangay San Antonio at past 12 midnight. Instead of stopping, the victim fired shots at the lawmen that triggered a firefight. The second suspect escaped at the height of the shootout. Police recovered 22 sachets containing dried marijuana and one caliber 38 revolver from the slain suspect.

Nelson S. Badilla