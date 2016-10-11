Drug deaths highest in Metro

METRO Manila has the biggest number of drug killings since the police launched intensified operations against drug users and peddlers in July, records showed.

From July 1 to October 7, 1,034 drug suspects have been killed nationwide, figures from the Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management of the Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed. Of this number, 334 were killed in Metro Manila.

Central Luzon had the second biggest number of drug suspects killed by the police at 294, followed by Southern Tagalog region with 161. Next is Bicol region with 68, followed by SOCCSKARGEN at 41.

Police operatives in the Ilocos region killed 27 drug suspects, while their colleagues in Eastern Visayas killed 25 during anti-drug operations.

In Negros Island, 20 drug suspects were shot dead while 15 were slain in Western Visayas, 12 in the Caraga region, 11 in Central Visayas, nine in the Cordilera region, seven in Western Mindanao, and three each in Cagayan Valley and Mimaropa. ANTHONY VARGAS