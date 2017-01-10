Drug group head, henchman nabbed

POLICE operatives have arrested a leader of a newly formed drug group and one of his henchmen during a buy-bust in a remote village in Koronadal City,South Cotabato.

Senior Supt. Felix Servita, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief in Soccskargen, identified the arrested drug suspects as Herme Chavez, alias “Bads” and Edgar Sanchez, alias “Jay-ar.” Seized from the suspects were three sachets of shabu weighing worth P3,000 with assorted drug paraphernalia, marked money, 18 cellullar phones and a motorcycle. Servita said the two were tagged as under the “Chavez Group” engaged in the illegal drug trade in South Cotabato. They are now under the custody of the CIDG South Cotabato, while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against them.