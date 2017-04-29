DRUG GROUP LEADER KILLED IN FAIRVIEW

Notorious leader of the Panes Drug Group, Marvin Panes, was killed during the drug buy-bust initiated by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Police Station on Thursday. Barangay (village) and police officials continuously monitored his activities and after confirming that he had not ceased his criminal activities, anti-drug operatives conducted the drug-bust against Panes and his live-in partner Catherine Young, 27, at Room 10 of Rolex Apartelle, Lot 3, Dahlia Avenue, Brgy. Greater Fairview, Quezon City. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, a police officer of station 5 acted as a poseur buyer of Panes in the apartelle. When Panes sensed that it was a buy-bust, he took out his gun in an attempt to shoot the policeman posing as a buyer. As the situation escalated, a fellow operative of the policeman went in and was constrained to shoot Panes. Investigators seized a caliber 45 pistol with three rounds, three sachets of undetermined quantity of shabu and the marked money used during the operation, which also led to the arrest of Young who will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Panes was a high value target in the station’s drugs watch list and was also involved in other criminal activities such as robbery and motorcycle theft in the Fairview area. He voluntarily surrendered during the Oplan Tokhang last July 20, 2016 and March 10 this year. He was also the subject of the station’s case operational plan which led to the arrest this month of his two drug group members only identified as alias Nonoy and Jeff.