Drug lord dead, 3 injured in NBP riot

A high-profile inmate was killed while three others were injured in a riot inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday morning.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Erickson Balmes identified the fatality as Tony Co, a convicted drug lord while the three injured were Vicente Sy, Peter Co and Jaybee Sebastian.

The three injured inmates were rushed to Muntinlupa Medical Center for medical treatment.

Reports said Sebastian is in stable condition while Co is in 50/50 condition.

DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the stabbing incident happened around 7:30 a.m., inside the Building 14 of the national penitentiary, which involves Sebastian, Tony Co, Peter Co and Sy.

Balmes said the Bureau of Corrections will give updates on the incident within an hour.

The Building 14 is a highly secured facility which is separate from the Maximum Security Compound.

Sebastian and Peter Co were both named in the drug matrix presented by President Rodrigo Duterte as among convicts inside the Maximum Security Compound of the NBP who still manage to continue illegal drug operations despite incarceration.

The President earlier linked Senator Leila De Lima to these illegal activities inside the NBP, stressing that the latter allowed these during her term as DOJ chief.PNA