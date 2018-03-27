Drug lords using NGOs in ‘destabilization’ efforts – Palace

MALACAÑANG on Monday cried foul anew over what it claimed were “vicious and non-stop” attacks made by human rights groups against the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war, alleging that these are part of “destabilization efforts” against the government.

This came after Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said non-government organizations (NGOs) were being used “unwittingly” by drug lords to topple the government.

“We do not discount the possibility that some human rights groups have become unwitting tools of drug lords to hinder the strides made by the administration,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“The illegal drug trade is a multi-billion-peso industry and billions have been lost with the voluntary surrender of more than a million drug users, arrest of tens of thousands of drug personalities, and seizure of billion-peso clandestine drug laboratories and factories,” Roque said.

“To continue to do and thrive in the drug business, these drug lords can easily use their drug money to fund destabilization efforts against the government,” he added.

The statements did not sit well with the international NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), a vocal critic of the drug war of the Duterte administration.

“Are they trying to have death squads target human rights activists? Cayetano and Roque provide no evidence,” Brad Adams said.

Adams called on the two government officials to take back what they said.

Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo downplayed the statement of the HRW.

“I think the comments are misplaced. I read the comments of both Secretary Alan and Secretary Harry and they said [NGOs] may be unwilling or rather unwitting victims of drug lords organizations…I don’t think there is [any issue],” Panelo said.

“Well, human rights groups need funding right? They (drug lords) can always fund them (NGOs) without them knowing,” Panelo said.

On March 14, Duterte announced the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, citing “baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks.”

Duterte also lashed out at UN special rapporteurs for their “concerted efforts” to paint him as a “ruthless and heartless violator of human rights who allegedly caused thousands of extra-judicial killings.”