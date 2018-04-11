Drug pusher gunned down in Valenzuela city

A drug pusher was killed in a shootout during a drug buy-bust on Monday evening in Valenzuela City. Police said Allan Trongkoso of Balubaran, Malinta, succumbed to a bullet wound in the chest and shoulder while being rushed to Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital after he engaged lawmen in a brief firefight. Police Officer 3 Antonio Apis who acted as poseur-buyer sustained a bullet wound in the left arm. He was brought to Valenzuela Medical Center for medical treatment. Police recovered from the suspect a sling bag containing nine pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, P300 marked money and drug paraphernalia.