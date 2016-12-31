Drug pusher killed in Agusan Sur

A SUSPECTED drug pusher was killed during an encounter with the police during an anti-illegal drug operation on Friday night in Barangay Poblacion, Butuan City, Agusan Del Sur. Philippine National Police spokesman, Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, citing reports from the field, identified the slain suspect as Julito Bad-E Castillo of Butuan City. Carlos said Castillo engaged sensed he was transacting with an undercover police operative during the operation. He decided to shoot it out with police that result in a gunfight. The suspect was eventually killed. Police were able to recover from the suspect a sachet of suspected shabu worth P35,400 and a P1,000 bill used as marked money.