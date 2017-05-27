DRUG PUSHER SLAIN IN PASIG

Pasig City police chief Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr. said that suspected drug pusher Randy Nieva Abarca, a resident of Barangay Pinagbuhatan, in this city was killed after he engaged police operatives in a gunfight during a buy bust in Pasig City early Friday morning. Sensing that he was dealing with a policeman acting as poseur buyer, Abarca drew his gun and shot the policeman who was wearing a bullet proof vest. The policeman then fired back and hit him in the chest. Abarca was brought to the Rizal Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival. Recovered from the crime scene were a .38 caliber revolver, three sachets of shabu, and P100 marked money.