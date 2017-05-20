Drug pusher slain in shootout

A drug pusher who is using his house as a drug den was killed in a shootout with policemen while his live-in partner and alleged cohort were arrested during the operation on Thursday afternoon in Caloocan City. Police identified the slain suspect as Reiner Legaspi who died on the spot from bullet wounds in the body while his live-in partner Avbilin Ali, 18, and Majid Abedin, 35 were arrested inside their unnumbered house at Block 56 Lot 12 Barangay 188 Tala. Caloocan Police Community Precinct (PCP) 4 commander Chief Insp. Timothy Aniway said that earlier, they received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding the rampant selling of illegal drugs inside the couple’s house, prompting them to proceed to the area at around 3:30 p.m. to verify the report. The slain suspect, upon sensing the presence of lawmen, pulled out his firearm and opened fire towards SPO1 Ronaldo Ambatang who managed to take cover behind a concrete post. An exchange of gunfire ensued. Recovered from his possession were a caliber .38 revolver and two heat-sealed transparent sachets of shabu. An improvised shotgun loaded with one live 12-gauge ammunition.