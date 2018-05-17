2 suspects with links to drug lord in Bicutan jail nabbed in Rizal

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Two people were arrested in a buy-buts operation in Rizal, Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said on Thursday.

Eleazar identified the suspects as Laika Camille San Pedro and her alleged accomplice Maria Cecia Baylon.

The operation was carried out by joint elements of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of Provincial Regional Office 4A (PRO4A), Cainta Police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 4A at Q Plaza Parking Lot in Barangay San Isidro, Cainta on Wednesday night.

Confiscated were one big plastic sachet of “shabu,” weighing about 250 grams, with a street value of P1.25 million.

Eleazar said also seized was a kilo of imported marijuana with a street value of P1.5 million.

Eleazar added that the operation was conducted based on Intelligence reports that the items were coming from abroad through parcels addressed to different recipients to mislead authorities.

Baylon is the wife of Evan Baylon while San Pedro is the wife of Jester Vera, fellow inmates of alleged drug lord Antonio Cisneros at the Metro Manila District Jail in Bicutan. ROSELLE AQUINO