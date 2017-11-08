‘Drug queen’ will rot in jail –PDEA chief

THE convicted “drug queen” will “rot in jail for the rest of her life,” according to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino.

“She will rot in jail for the rest of her life because of the raid that was done by PDEA,” Aquino said in a radio interview on Wednesday, referring to Yu Yuk Lai who has been in prison for the last 19 years.

Aquino made the vow after anti-narcotics agents raided Yu’s cell on Monday at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City and found “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in her possession.

This was followed by another raid on the same day on the apartment unit of Yu’s daughter, Diane Uy, where they found P10 million worth of shabu. The unit was a few meters away from Malacanang.

PDEA said Uy supplied the CIW with the illegal substance whenever she would visit her mother. CCTV footage showed Uy handing out a sack of rice believed to be shabu inside the facility.

Aquino said that aside from the CIW, Uy also supplied shabu to three convicted drug lords at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“The mother and daughters always boast about knowing a lot of influential people. In fact, many people are calling and wanting to talk to them,” Aquino said.

Aquino revealed that undercover agents bought drugs inside the women’s detention facility “thrice” before conducting the anti-drug operation against Yu in her cell. RJ CARBONELL