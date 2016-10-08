Drug surrenderer hacked dead

POLICE are investigating the death of a farmer who recently surrendered for using illegal drug after his mutilated body was found on Friday in Sitio Bocol, Barangay Calagbangan in Sipocot, Camarines Sur. Senior Supt. Walfredo Pornillos, Camarines Sur Police Chief, identified the victim as Jerry Amit, 35, of Sitio Dagupan, Barangay South Villazar also in Sipocot town. Pornillos said Amit’s body bore multiple gunshot and hacked wounds. A 36-inch long bolo, locally known as carmona, was found in the crime scene and believed used in the killing of Amit.