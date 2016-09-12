Drug surrenderer shot dead

CABA, La Union: A female drug surrenderer here was shot dead by a gunman backriding a motorcycle on Sunday. The shooting also wounded an 11-year-old child in a nearby house. Senior Insp. Melanie Lobusta, town police chief, said Melanie Carbonnel, 32, of Santiago Norte in Caba was tending her variety store when the gunman alighted from a motorcycle and pretended to buy cigarettes. The gunman fired two shots, hitting her in the chest. The child at her neighbor’s house was hit by a stray bullet that pierced a plywood wall. Carbonnel, facing a drug case in Manila and out on bail, returned to the town recently.