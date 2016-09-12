Drug surrenderer shot dead

CABA, La Union: A female drug surrenderer here was shot dead by a gunman backriding a motorcycle on Sunday. The shooting also wounded an 11-year-old child in a nearby house. Senior Insp. Melanie Lobusta, town police chief, said Melanie Carbonnel, 32, of Santiago Norte in Caba was tending her variety store when the gunman alighted from a motorcycle and pretended to buy cigarettes. The gunman fired two shots, hitting her in the chest. The child at her neighbor’s house was hit by a stray bullet that pierced a plywood wall. Carbonnel, facing a drug case in Manila and out on bail, returned to the town recently.
Duterte’s fault? Hardly. Its more likely that her friends from pushing did not like her surrendering.
That’s on Duterte and his chief of police who asked citizens to kill drug users.
Looking forward to the day when the people who support these vigilante killings realize that the people they care about are in danger of being executed.