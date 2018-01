Calamba City: A former drug surrenderer was arrested in a buy-bust with 40 grams of shabu estimated at P200,000. Supt. Sancho Celedio, chief of police, said Anthony Barahil was arrested on Tuesday in Purok 7, Parian at about 1:40p.m. Barahil is now in police custody and recovered drugs were brought to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – 4A for testing.