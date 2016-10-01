Drug surrenderers few in Mt. Province

BONTOC, Mountain Province: Mountain Province has the lowest number of surrendered drug users and pushers in the Cordillera region since July 1.

As of September 26, the Mountain Province Provincial Police Office (MPPPO) listed a total of 457 surrenderers – 412 are users while 45 are pushers.

Of that number, 29 are minors, eight are government employees and elective public officials; only seven are women.

Of the 412 users, 97 are using marijuana while the remaining 355 are shabu users.

Aside from those who surrendered, 16 were arrested and detained at the provincial jail, two escaped, and one whose death was under investigation.

It added that eight, out of the 10 municipalities in the province are drug-affected, including 55 villages. The municipalities of Barlig and Besao and other barangay that reported the absence of drug activities are being monitored and their claim being validated.

Police Supt. Marcial Fa-ed of the Mt. Province police said Bauko town recorded the highest number of surrenderers at 171.

In the town of Paracelis, 120 people surrendered; 57 in Bontoc; 50 in Sagada; 42 in Tadian; nine in Sabangan; and four each in Natonin and Sadanga.

Fa-ed explained that, in the absence of a drug rehabilitation facility in province, the police is helping ensure that those who surrendered are properly reintegrated back in their communities and that they do not relapse into using illegal drugs.

The surrenderers are involved in community-based Reformation Program, such as tree planting, clean-up drive and physical exercise.