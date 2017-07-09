Three alleged drug dealers were arrested in a buy-bust operation after one of the suspects led police to his cohorts by agreeing to sell “shabu” to a law enforcer posing as a buyer.

Darwin Lazarte turned in Junmar Gopo, and Eugene Ludovice who were at No.104 El Pueblo Condominium, Quezon City past midnight Saturday, according to police.

Seized in the possession of the suspects were five transparent plastic bags containing 4.6 kilograms of “shabu” with an estimated value of P11.4 million, said Kimberly Molitas, spokesman for the National Capital Region Police Office.

Before Lazarte agreed to cooperate, operatives acted on information from a detained drug suspect in Caloocan City.

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

It was not clear as to what deal Lazarte struck with police following his cooperation.

Meanwhile, seven alleged drug suspects were arrested in Quezon City on Friday.

Operatives of Police Station 10 arrested Rex Samillano, 30, from Barangay Pasong Tamo and Hediaki Yamamoto, 22, a Filipino-Japanese and a resident of Barangay Tatalon during a routine patrol at 12:10 a.m. on Timog Avenue.

Authorities recovered an ice pick, a sachet of shabu and other drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

Marlon Custodio, 26, a resident of Barangay Bagong Pag-asa was also arrested in a 2 a.m. buy-bust operation in his village. Confiscated from him were five sachets of shabu and buy-bust money, police said.

Police Station 6 arrested Jomer Cortez, 23, a resident of Barangay Commonwealth, Christopher Atienza, 40, from Barangay Sta. Lucia, and Mark Jayson Mejos, 22, a resident of Barangay Gulod, Novaliches after they were caught in a shabu session at about 8 a.m. in a house on #17, Bohol St., 17 Homes, Litex, Barangay Commonwealth. Seized from the suspects were three sachets of shabu and other drug paraphernalia.

Police Station 4 operatives nabbed Carlo Domingo, 32, at 10:20 p.m. during a checkpoint on Quirino Highway at Barangay Sta. Monica, Novaliches. Police said the suspect was flagged down for not wearing a crash helmet but he immediately sped off, forcing police to give chase. When he was cornered, the suspect surrendered five sachets of shabu. ELSHAMAE ROBLES