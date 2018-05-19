Drug suspect in buy-bust operation killed after gun fails him

A DRUG suspect was killed during a buy-bust operation in Cavite that nearly turned into a shootout except that his gun failed him twice, allowing police to fire back, which resulted in his death.

Julius Jepson was shot dead by Police Officer (PO) 2 Argean Formilleza in Barangay San Nicolas 3, in Bacoor City, the Cavite Provincial Police Office said.

Formilezza posed as a buyer, together with his confidential asset, and bought “shabu” from Jepson, police said.

Jepson sensed that they were police operatives so he ran inside his house to get his firearm. He aimed his weapon at the operatives but it did not fire, giving Formilezza the chance to shoot back at the suspect to immobilize him.

Jepson tried but failed to fire his gun for the second time, prompting Formilezza to retaliate, this time resulting in the death of the suspect.

Authorities confiscated seven hot sealed transparent plastics containing shabu, an imported grenade, a homemade shotgun with nine bullets, and a jungle bolo. ROY NARRA