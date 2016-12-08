Drug suspect killed in Albay buy-bust

A suspect tagged as the No. 3 on a drug watch list in Albay was killed by police during an armed clash on Wednesday in a village in Oas town in Albay, a police official said on Thursday. Senior Supt. Marlon Tejada, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Bicol Region, identified the suspect as Henry Belgar alias Putol. Tejada said the CIDG Albay, Regional Public Safety Battalion 5, Albay Provincial Public Safety Company and Oas Municipal Police Station combined for a buy-bust around 3 p.m. in Purok 1, Barangay Iraya Norte, Oas. Tejada said the encounter took place after Belgar sensed that he was transacting drugs with a police officer. He added that Belgar pulled out a gun and fired at officer, prompting the team to shoot the suspect, who died instantly. Tejada said operatives recovered four sachets of suspected shabu, two caliber .38 revolvers, spent cartridges and a holster.