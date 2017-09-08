Drug suspect shot dead in Caloocan

A suspected drug personality who engaged Manila policemen in a gunfight was killed while a police asset was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in Caloocan City.

Vernie Benigay, 31 of 64 Bisig ng Nayon St. Brgy. 4, Caloocan City died on the spot from bullet wounds in the body while a still unidentified police asset was rushed to undisclosed hospital for treatment of bullet wound in the chest.

Caloocan police chief Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo said while elements of Manila Police Station 7 led by Senior Insp. Edwin Fuggan were conducting anti-criminality campaign along Guido Street near the boundary of Caloocan City at around 1 p.m., they chanced upon a group of suspicious looking men milling around the area.

PO1 Raymund Portes and PO2 Dylan Verdan, with their police informant tried to approach the group but Benigay allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired towards lawmen hitting their asset in the chest.

The suspect immediately escaped and ran towards the house of certain Leonila Gonzales at 8 Guido St. Brgy. 33 Caloocan city and continued to fire towards the pursuing cops who retaliated and hit Benigay in the body, killing him instantly.

Operatives of the Northern Police District Crime Laboratory were able to recover a caliber .38 revolver from the slain suspect while a pouched containing eight small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu were found from his left pocket.