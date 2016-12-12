Drug suspect shot in QC buy-bust

Quezon City Police District Director Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said a drug suspect identified as Ian Sierva, 29 years old and a resident of No. 1 Saint Mary St., Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City, was killed during an operation by Station 6 police under Supt. Lito Patay. Sierva was in the drug watch list of Station 6 and was said to be a notorious drug pusher in the area. Operatives led by Chief Insp. Sandie Caparroso conducted a buy-bust operation against Sierva with an operative acting as a buyer of P500 worth of shabu. The suspect, sensing arrest and the presence of operatives, pulled out his handgun and fired at the lawmen, prompting them to retaliate. The wounded suspect was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.