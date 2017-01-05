Drug suspect slain in Antipolo drug bust

A drug suspect was killed by policemen in a buy-bust in Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City on Wednesday night. Rizal police provincial director Adriano Enong Jr. identified the slain suspect as Jovan “Haji” Longabella, of Sitio Santo Niño, Pagrai Hills. The suspect allegedly engaged policemen in a shootout after selling shabu to a poseur buyer. Recovered from Longabella were a Smith and Wesson revolver with live bullets and two empty shells, three fired cartridges for 9mm, a motorcycle, three sachets of shabu and buy-bust money.