DRUG SUSPECT SLAIN IN PASIG CITY

A drug suspect was killed by unknown assailants in Barangay Santa Cruz, Pasig City on Saturday afternoon. The victim, identified as John Christopher Coronado, 28, single, a resident of Barangay Santa Cruz, died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds on different parts of the body. He was on his way home when he was attacked by the suspects around 5 p.m. The suspects quickly fled after the incident. Recovered from the crime scene were six empty shells of an unknown caliber of firearm. Police said the victim was a known drug dealer in his community, and they believed that the killing was drug-related. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

NEIL A. ALCOBER