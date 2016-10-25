Drug suspect SLAIN in Pasig

A suspected drug pusher was killed after resisting arrest and engaged police in a firefight during a buy-bust in Pasig City on Tuesday morning. Pasig City police chief, Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr., identified the slain suspect as Bernard Bongsilao who was on the drug watch list in Barangay Santa Lucia, Pasig City. Recovered from the crime scene were a caliber 45 pistol loaded with six live ammunition, three fired cartridge cases from unknown caliber and eight sachets of shabu.