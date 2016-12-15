Drug suspect slain, SWAT member wounded in operation

A SUSPECTED drug dealer was killed, while a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teamwas wounded in a police operation that triggered a shootout in Tayuman, Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday night. Manila Police Station 7 received a call from 911 at about 5 p.m. that said a certain “Jeffrey Agustin” was armed with a gun and selling drugs along the riverside in Tayuman. A responding team was dispatched to the area but was fired upon by the suspect who managed to escape. A pursuit operation at about 8 p.m. ended at the house of Agustin where another shootout took place, killing the suspect and wounding Police Officer 3 Junie Acuña of the MPD-SWAT. Police recovered four sachets of shabu, a 9-mm Luger mod tech and a caliber 45 pistol from Agustin.