Drug therapy for rare brain cancer in children discovered

AUGUSTA, Georgia: Of the kids playing and running around the room inside the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, it is impossible to pick out Kaiden Morrell, 9, as the one whose brain harbored a rare and deadly tumor.

“He never changed. He was always the same,” said his mother, Shaferriah Bradley of Allendale, South Carolina.

“When he first started taking the radiation, he started throwing up from time to time. But his attitude, his behavior never changed.”

Part of that may be from a unique clinical trial at the hospital and Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University where Kaiden was one of the first kids with his kind of cancer to receive a homegrown therapy first discovered at Medical College of Georgia. The therapy is a drug called Indoximod that blocks an enzyme called indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase or IDO for short.

Its role was first discovered at MCG in 1998 and the principal investigator on the trial, medical doctor Ted Johnson, was part of the team at MCG that first wrote about the way tumors manipulate the enzyme to evade the body’s immune system. The drug is already being used to treat 42 children who have brain tumors that resisted other treatments or reoccurred but only recently has the clinical trial opened up a new arm to treat children with Kaiden’s cancer.

The tumor is called a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG and it is among the worst childhood cancers. There are only between 200 to 400 diagnosed cases a year in the US and the median survival after diagnosis is nine months, according to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation. Less than 1 percent survive five years, compared to around 83 percent for all childhood cancers, according to the foundation.

Surgery is not an option because the tumor forms in an area deep in the brain called the pons, and it is spread throughout. That area also controls many vital functions, like sight and breathing, and it was one reason that Johnson said the clinical trial, which begins as a safety and dosing trial, wanted to avoid treating children with a drug that had no human safety data yet.

“A little bit of swelling there can cause a lot of side effects, and some of those are very dangerous,” he said.

But it is also a tumor that has no effective treatment—radiation shrinks the tumor in about 70 percent of the cases but only for a while and it typically adds only about three months to survival, according to the DIPG Foundation. Over 250 clinical trials in the last 30 years have failed to find a drug that can increase survival.

The need is certainly there but Johnson and those overseeing the clinical trial have been cautious about making sure the benefit of adding new cancers to the trial outweighed any potential safety risk. Of the children with relapsed or resistant brain tumors, they have been slowly but steadily increasing the dose to reach the highest dose they had planned to give, Johnson said. The drug, a form of immunotherapy, is given with radiation and other chemotherapy where appropriate and so far has not appeared to be toxic, he said.